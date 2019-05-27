JUST IN
You are here: Home » PTI Stories » National » News

Khan Market traders to approach govt over any request to change its name

Savarkar was first proponent of two-nation theory: Baghel
Business Standard

Electric buses introduced in JK

Press Trust of India  |  Jammu 

Advisor to the State Governor K Skandan flagged off the operations of the first state-run electric bus service in Jammu and Kashmir on Monday.

After inaugurating the service at the railway station here, Skandan said, "The government will initially operate 40 electric buses on different routes in the state."

The buses are totally environment friendly, Skandan said.

Equipped with CCTV cameras, an electric bus can cover a distance of around 150 km after a single charge, a spokesman said.

He said various charging stations would be constructed at different locations.

The spokesman said electric buses are the need of the hour to protect the environment.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Mon, May 27 2019. 20:30 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements