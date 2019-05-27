Electric buses introduced in JK

-
Advisor to the State Governor K Skandan flagged off the operations of the first state-run electric bus service in Jammu and Kashmir on Monday.
After inaugurating the service at the railway station here, Skandan said, "The government will initially operate 40 electric buses on different routes in the state."
The buses are totally environment friendly, Skandan said.
Equipped with CCTV cameras, an electric bus can cover a distance of around 150 km after a single charge, a spokesman said.
He said various charging stations would be constructed at different locations.
The spokesman said electric buses are the need of the hour to protect the environment.
