12 injured after coming in contact with high tension wire

Twelve persons sitting atop a speeding bus were injured after coming into contact with a high tension in district on Monday, police said here.

The bus was carrying a marriage party from Babayakoda village to Datoi-Murgadanga village when the passengers came in contact with the high tension in Maheshpur area, the sources said.

All the injured persons were admitted to Maheshpur Health Centre with burn, the sources said.

After first-aid, two of the injured were taken to a hospital in neighbouring by their families for treatment, the sources added.

