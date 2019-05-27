DU to reopen admission portal for foreign nationals from Jun 16

The University will be reopening its for foreign nationals from June 16, the said.

The for admission to various courses in the university, which commenced on February 22, had ended earlier.

"In view of the large number of requests received, the University of will reopen the for foreign nationals between June 16 and June 25 for the second phase of admissions for the undergraduate, postgraduate, MPhil, PhD, certificate, and diploma programme courses (except MBA programmes)," the said.

Admissions in the second phase will be done after admissions in the first phase are over, and depending on the availability of seats, it added.

The DU offers more than 500 programmes at various levels.

Foreign nationals are not required to take the entrance test for admission to these programmes. Their applications are forwarded to the admission committee constituted by the department or faculty concerned for screening and it shortlists the applications according to the eligibility requirement, merit, and number of seats.

