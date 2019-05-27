DU to reopen admission portal for foreign nationals from Jun 16

The Delhi University will be reopening its admission portal for foreign nationals from June 16, the varsity said.
The online process for admission to various courses in the university, which commenced on February 22, had ended earlier.
"In view of the large number of requests received, the University of Delhi will reopen the online application portal for foreign nationals between June 16 and June 25 for the second phase of admissions for the undergraduate, postgraduate, MPhil, PhD, certificate, and diploma programme courses (except MBA programmes)," the varsity said.
Admissions in the second phase will be done after admissions in the first phase are over, and depending on the availability of seats, it added.
The DU offers more than 500 programmes at various levels.
Foreign nationals are not required to take the entrance test for admission to these programmes. Their applications are forwarded to the admission committee constituted by the department or faculty concerned for screening and it shortlists the applications according to the eligibility requirement, merit, and number of seats.
