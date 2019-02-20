Elgi launches direct drive reciprocating air compressor

City-based Equipments, one of the world's leading air- manufacturers has launched its direct drive reciprocating air

The third and new generation direct drive piston is the outcome of ELGi's passion towards continuous innovation and the vision to be the industry leader, a company release said Wednesday.

The Direct Drive Piston compressors offer superior performance through unique integrated design of motor and top block, each component designed for reliability and ease of maintenance which makes it a great investment for any user, it said.

Various benefits included longer life of piston and piston rings owing to lower piston speed and precise tolerance and effective transmission, the release said as always, this product was designed keeping in mind the customers' needs.

Unlike the conventional belt-driven compressors, these compressors are compact, silent and run for longer duty and is best suited for applications in various industrial segments such as general engineering, automotive and textiles.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)