TN Minister slams Stalin for flaying AIADMK-PMK poll pact

-
ALSO READ
Rahul, Mamata congratulate Stalin on elevation as DMK President
DMK chief Vaiko asks Stalin to spell out stand on coalition
Stalin tells cadres to take vow to dislodge BJP, AIADMK govts
Stalin levelling graft charges out of 'frustration': AIADMK
Special court quashes 13 defamation cases against late Karunanidhi
-
Hitting back at DMK president M K Stalin for criticising the ruling AIADMK's alliance with PMK, Tamil Nadu Minister R B Udayakumar Wednesday questioned the principal opposition party's move to forge a tie-up with MDMK, saying its leader Vaiko was a bitter foe till a few years ago.
He dismissed Stalin's charge that the electoral pact for Lok Sabha polls had been made "only for money" and asserted that the AIADMK and PMK came together for people's welfare and the general public in the state welcomed the 'winning' combination.
Vaiko had floated the MDMK after he was expelled from the DMK on serious allegations, including hatching a conspiracy against the then party chief late M Karunanidhi, and nine DMK workers had committed self-immolation over the issue, the Minister told reporters here.
Keeping company of such a person Stalin was trying to forge alliance with MDMK "ignoring" the interests of people and the country, he alleged.
Under the pact reached Tuesday, the Paatali Makkal Katchi had been alloted seven Lok Sabha seats for the coming polls besides a Rajya Sabha seat by the AIADMK.
Stalin had criticised the alliance, alleging it had been formed with monetary considerations.
"The AIADMK-PMK alliance has been formed without a thought for the country or the people...They have forged an alliance only for money", the DMK chief had said.
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU