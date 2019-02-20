TN Minister slams Stalin for flaying AIADMK-PMK poll pact

Hitting back at M K for criticising the ruling AIADMK's alliance with PMK, R B Udayakumar Wednesday questioned the principal opposition party's move to forge a tie-up with MDMK, saying its leader was a bitter foe till a few years ago.

He dismissed Stalin's charge that the electoral pact for Lok Sabha polls had been made "only for money" and asserted that the AIADMK and PMK came together for people's welfare and the general public in the state welcomed the 'winning' combination.

had floated the after he was expelled from the on serious allegations, including hatching a conspiracy against the then late M Karunanidhi, and nine workers had committed self-immolation over the issue, the told reporters here.

Keeping company of such a person was trying to forge alliance with "ignoring" the interests of people and the country, he alleged.

Under the pact reached Tuesday, the Paatali Makkal Katchi had been alloted seven Lok Sabha seats for the coming polls besides a Rajya Sabha seat by the AIADMK.

had criticised the alliance, alleging it had been formed with monetary considerations.

"The AIADMK-PMK alliance has been formed without a thought for the country or the people...They have forged an alliance only for money", the DMK chief had said.

