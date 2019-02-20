Don't engage civil defence volunteers as 'security guards': Delhi govt to HODs

The has asked all heads of departments to not engage civil defence volunteers as " guards", saying that their services are to be utilised for managing disasters and emergency situations, among others.

The has issued a written communication to all heads of departments (HODs) for the same.

The department has set a deadline of June 30 for putting an end to the practice of using civil defence volunteers as " guards" and to ensure finalisation of the procurement process of services initiated by departments through the GeM portal.

"It has come to the notice of the government that civil defence volunteers have been engaged as security guards by various departments as an interim measure pending the finalisation of procurement process of through GeM portal in terms of the Rule of GFR, 2017," the stated.

"Civil defence volunteers are governed under the Civil Defence Act and the controlling of these volunteers is the of civil defence/divisional commissioner," it said, adding that their services are to be utilised for managing disasters or emergency situations.

"Though they are engaged in various departments as security guards as an interim measure , the purpose of engagement of these volunteers is different than that of a security guard," the said.

The services of civil defence volunteers were engaged during the two phases of the odd-even vehicle rationing scheme in the national capital.

