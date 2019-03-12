Embassy Group Signs MOU With the Government of Karnataka Department of Education

/ -- The scope shall provide infrastructural support and educational programs to 16 Government Schools



has signed a Memorandum of Understanding with the Government of for the all-round development of children in The scope of the MoU is to provide infrastructural support and educational programs to 16 Government Schools to improve academic skills and to provide holistic learning experiences to students.

(Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/834263/Embassy_Group.jpg )The MOU, signed for the next two years, was exchanged between the Government of and Embassy Group's Managing Director and Chairman,

Embassy Group, in association with their NGO in education, Colours of Life, have worked closely with the Department since 2014 towards upliftment of underprivileged children by assisting Government Schools transform into institutes of excellence. The programs include interventions in maths through computers, English, life skills, sports, art and craft, e-classrooms, conducting quizzes, out-bound trips, providing scholarships, alumni programs, health and hygiene initiatives.

also undertakes annual distributions of teaching and learning resources such as note books, stationary, school bags, shoes and uniforms to each child.

Additionally, has collaborated with corporate occupiers from their various Office Parks in facilitating educational and sustainable infrastructure projects. Together, they have undertaken projects ranging from building new Government Schools together, upgrading existing ones, implementing health and hygiene programs and the clean-up and beautification of public spaces. These initiatives have mobilized over 900 corporate employee volunteers to create a positive impact in their city.

Speaking on collaboration between Corporates and the Government, S R Umashankar, the to & Secondary Education said, "The endeavor of Embassy Group through their Community Outreach team in mobilizing CSR funds and NGOs & their zeal in strengthening the education is laudable. Hope they carry the torch and lead other corporates in providing facilities to the needy children."



Jitu Virwani, Managing Director and Chairman, Embassy Group commented, "At Embassy Group, we always strive to open new educational doors for Bangalore's under-privileged students. We are very happy to with the to enhance and uplift the current Government Education system. We hope that this will inspire more corporates and NGOs to with the Government in these endeavors to create model Government Schools across and deepen the developmental impact we have on society."



About Embassy



Embassy is one of the leading property developers in with a track record of over three decades in Embassy has an extensive across the country and has developed over 53 million sq. ft. of prime commercial, in Embassy's portfolio of spans the commercial, residential, industrial & warehousing, retail and hospitality segments of the Embassy's ongoing residential projects include luxury apartments, villas and integrated townships. The Residential portfolio includes 12 million sq feet completed, and 17 million sq. feet of ongoing and future development. Embassy's Hospitality business comprises of 2 Hotels in Bangalore, and 5 under construction, including the scheduled to open in Q1 2019. A pioneer in leasing office space and developing integrated office parks, Embassy Group has delivered over 40 Million Sq. Ft. of commercial properties. In 2012, Embassy Group and entered into a joint venture to form Embassy Office Parks - an entity aimed at creating word class office spaces and building business communities. Some of the marquee commercial assets developed by Embassy Group include Embassy GolfLinks, Embassy Manyata Business Park, Embassy TechVillage and Embassy TechZone that house several multinational and Fortune 500 companies.

