TDP racing against time to finalise candidates' list

The ruling Telugu Desam Party in is racing against time to finalise its candidates for the April 11 state assembly and Lok Sabha elections with less than a week left for the commencement of nomination process.

According to party sources, TDP has finalised its candidates for at least 125 out of 175 assembly seats, including Pedakurapadu for Naidu's son Lokesh, but a formal announcement was yet to be made.

and party supremo N held several rounds of talks over the past few days with sitting MPs and MLAs besides other leaders to give shape to the candidates list.

However, the process is said to have been hampered by various factors such as rebellion against many candidates, including some ministers.

The TDP is also facing trouble selecting suitable candidates for many of the 25 Lok Sabha seats as two sitting members deserted the party while some others have declined to contest again.

Pandula Ravindra Babu, who represented Amalapuram (SC) constituency, and M Srinivasa Rao had last month joined the YSR led by Y S Jaganmohan Reddy.

The influx of poll-eve party-hoppers as well as deserters is only making the TDPs task more difficult.

With the nomination process set to begin on March 18, the TDP high command is expected to announce at least the first list of candidates. The nomination closes on March 25.

In an apparent bid to mollify dissidents, Chandrababu Naidu offered to place the candidates information before the party cadre for scrutiny.

If you want, I will get an enquiry conducted again (on the candidates) but it is your responsibility to ensure victory of whomever I chose, a party released quoted him as having told his party rank and file.

Uncertainty looms over the candidature of several ministers as the was said to be keen on fielding them for Lok Sabha.

Ministers K S Jawahar and Kalava Srinivasulu are facing rebellion in the party in their respective constituencies as rival groups are strongly opposing their candidature.

Former MLC and local strong man resigned from the TDP protesting the allocation of Rayadurgam Assembly seat in district to Srinivasulu.

MLC Deepak Reddy, who is also opposing Srinivasulus re-nomination, has threatened to contest the Rayadurgam seat as an independent.

Party sources said veteran leader J C Diwakar Reddy, who is currently representing the Anantapur Lok Sabha constituency, has announced he will not contest again.

Instead, he is seeking the ticket for his son.

Diwakars brother and Tadipatri MLA J C Prabhakar Reddy is also opting out of the contest to make way for his son.

M and have announced their decision not to contest the April 11 election.

Though Narasimham sought an assembly ticket for his wife, the TDP high command did not oblige.

is seeking the Rajamahendravaram seat for his

Former Civil Aviation P is keen on contesting from Vizianagaram Lok Sabha constituency again but the party leadership is also considering the candidature of his daughter.

They have asked if my daughter is interested. I consulted her and she said yes. Now, it is for the party to take a call, Gajapati Raju told

The TDP is facing troubles in Anantapuramu, Kurnool, Kadapa, Prakasam, Guntur, and Visakhapatnam districts in selection of candidates both for Lok Sabha and state assembly.

However, a party politburo member expressed confidence that all the issues would be sorted out.

Our is holding one-on-one meetings with prospective candidates and other senior leaders to sort out the issues.

"There is sure stalemate with regard to some seats but everything will be resolved in the next couple of days, he said.

