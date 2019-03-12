Rahul attacks Modi on home turf with GST, Masood Azhar swipes

Tuesday attacked over his 2014 promise of "depositing" Rs 15 lakh in the account of every citizen.

He was speaking at a rally in Adalaj village of district, held after the Working Committee meeting.

Gandhi also played to the gallery in the business- driven state by claiming that "Gabbar Singh Tax", his oft- repeated jibe for the Goods and Services Tax (GST) was beyond the understanding of traders.

"Gabbar Singh Tax (GST) can't be understood by our traders even today (after its was implemented nationwide last year)," he said.

"Did people get Rs 15 lakh into their accounts as promised by " he asked at the well-attended rally.

Turning his attention on the Pulwama terror attack and the subsequent air strike by and the aerial engagement with Air Force the next day, Gandhi said it was who has sent Jaish-e- Mohammed to freedom in a "special plane".

"Who sent Pulwama terror attack perpetrator Masood Azhar to " he asked the crowd.

" was sent in a special aircraft and NSA accompanied him," Gandhi answered his query for the crowd.

The leader, however, did not reveal if he had any proof to substantiate his claim that Doval accompanied Azhar on a special flight.

In the next month's polls, truth will win and hatred will be defeated, Gandhi said.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)