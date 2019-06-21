Gujarat government to set up 'Yoga Board'

The government will set up a board to popularise among the masses, Chief Minister announced Friday as he expressed happiness over 1.50 crore people across the state joining him in the International Day celebrations.

The state-level Day programme was held at Sardar Patel stadium in in the presence of and O P Kohli.

Ministers and other dignitaries performed 'asanas' (physical postures) with people in different districts as part of the International Yoga Day celebrations.

In his address to the participants here, said the proposed "Yoga Board" will work towards popularising this ancient practice in the state, said an official press release.

Rupani urged people to perform yoga daily to stay healthy and said he was happy that a large number of people joined him in the International Yoga Day celebrations.

Over 1.50 crore people participated in the International Yoga Day events held at 50,000 locations across Gujarat, said the release.

Along with common people, personnel attached with the Indian Coast Guard, and also performed various 'asanas' in different parts of state.

This year, Yoga Day celebrations were also held in the premises of around 150 places of historical and religious importance, including step-well in Patan, Ambaji temple in Banaskantha, in Gir-Somnath, Sarkhej Roza in Ahmedabad, in Gandhinagar and Lothal in district.

In the evening, over 1,000 Hindu seers, mahants and religious leaders would perform yoga asanas in the premises of the 182-metre tall of at Kevadiya in district, the release said.

