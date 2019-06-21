Gujarat government to set up 'Yoga Board'

-
ALSO READ
Over 1.50 cr people to take part in Yoga Day events across Guj
Hundreds of Russian participate in yoga classes in Moscow park
UGC directs Universities to organise Yoga demonstrations on International Day of Yoga
Build up to Yoga Day, Modi post 'tadasana' video
PM Modi's animated avatar demonstrates Bhujangasana ahead of Yoga day
-
The Gujarat government will set up a board to popularise yoga among the masses, Chief Minister Vijay Rupani announced Friday as he expressed happiness over 1.50 crore people across the state joining him in the International Yoga Day celebrations.
The state-level Yoga Day programme was held at Sardar Patel stadium in Ahmedabad in the presence of Rupani and Governor O P Kohli.
Ministers and other dignitaries performed 'asanas' (physical postures) with people in different districts as part of the International Yoga Day celebrations.
In his address to the participants here, Rupani said the proposed "Yoga Board" will work towards popularising this ancient practice in the state, said an official press release.
Rupani urged people to perform yoga daily to stay healthy and said he was happy that a large number of people joined him in the International Yoga Day celebrations.
Over 1.50 crore people participated in the International Yoga Day events held at 50,000 locations across Gujarat, said the release.
Along with common people, personnel attached with the Indian Coast Guard, Border Security Force and Indian Air Force also performed various 'asanas' in different parts of state.
This year, Yoga Day celebrations were also held in the premises of around 150 places of historical and religious importance, including Rani Ki Vav step-well in Patan, Ambaji temple in Banaskantha, Somnath temple in Gir-Somnath, Sarkhej Roza in Ahmedabad, Akshardham temple in Gandhinagar and Lothal archaeological site in Ahmedabad district.
In the evening, over 1,000 Hindu seers, mahants and religious leaders would perform yoga asanas in the premises of the 182-metre tall Statue of Unity of Sardar Patel at Kevadiya in Narmada district, the release said.
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU