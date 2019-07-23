JUST IN
Employees among 5 arrested for stealing from home appliances factory

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Five men, including two employees of a home appliances company, were arrested from outer Delhi's Bawana area for allegedly stealing goods from the factory, police said Tuesday.

Police got a complaint on Monday of the theft at the factory in Sector 2 in Bawana, a senior police officer said.

The complainant stated that his employees have stolen goods from the factory in past few days, the police said.

The police have arrested five persons -- two employees, two former employees and a courier boy, said Gaurav Sharma, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Outer North).

Total 15 LED TVs, 55 ceiling fans, 24 geysers and other appliances worth around Rs 6 lakh were recovered from their possession, they said.

First Published: Tue, July 23 2019. 14:50 IST

