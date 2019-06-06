JUST IN
Encounter breaks out between militants and security forces in in Pulwama

Press Trust of India  |  Srinagar 

An encounter broke out Thursday between militants and security forces in Pulwama district of Jammu and Kashmir, police said.

Security forces launched a cordon and search operation in Panjran area of Pulwama following information about the presence of militants there, a police official said.

He said a gunfight broke out as the militants opened firing at security personnel, forcing them to retaliate.

There was no report of any casualty so far, he added.

Thu, June 06 2019. 19:41 IST

