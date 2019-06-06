Heatwave conditions prevail in Jammu

conditions prevailed in Jammu Thursday, with the city recording a high of 39.1 degrees Celsius, the Met department said.

The minimum temperature in the city was recorded at 26.9 degrees Celsius, it said.

The surge in the day temperature resulted in less movement of people on the roads while youngsters were seen taking baths in canals and other water bodies in the city.

May 31 turned out to the hottest day of the season so far as the maximum temperature rose to 44.1 degrees

