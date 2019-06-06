Sidhu divested of Local Govt dept, gets Power portfolio

Sidhu, who is at loggerheads with Chief Amarinder Singh, was Thursday divested of the department and was given the Power and New and Renewable Energy portfolio in a cabinet reshuffle.

The portfolio rejig took place hours after the first state Cabinet meeting following the Lok Sabha elections.

Singh on Thursday evening rejigged the portfolios of most of his ministers.

Sidhu's tourism and cultural affairs portfolio was also taken away, as per an official statement.

Barring four ministers, there are some changes in the portfolios of all the others as a result of the reallocation.

The chief said this will help further streamline the government and bring more transparency and efficiency.

