Fincare SFB, Kookmin Bank get included into second schedule of RBI Act

Fincare Small and Kookmin have been included in the second schedule of the of India Act, according to RBI notifications.

Fincare Small Bank was included in the Second Schedule to the Act vide notification dated March 28, according to an RBI notification on Thursday.

The in separate notification said that has been included in the Second Schedule vide notification dated April 4.

Fincare Small Bank in a statement said that as a Scheduled Commercial Bank, it can now broad-base its lines of funding and liquidity facilities.

The Bank can issue certificates of deposits and get access to interbank borrowings at competitive interest rates, enabling it to bring down its cost of funds, the bank said Thursday.

Besides, it can also get deposits from new sources such as governments, public sector undertakings, corporates, mutual funds, companies and other market participants.

"This status will help the Bank expand our liabilities base at more competitive rates - be it through new instruments such as CDs, access to new sources of liabilities such as mutual funds, government and public sector institutions, or through access to the RBI's facilities for liquidity management," said Rajeev Yadav, the MD & of Fincare

Fincare SFB, earlier Disha Microfin, was one of the 10 entities to receive the licence from the RBI in September 2015 and commenced operations in July 2017.

