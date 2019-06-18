Encounter breaks out between security forces and militants in Anantnag

JUST IN
Press Trust of India  |  Srinagar 

An encounter broke out between militants and security forces in Anantnag district of Jammu and Kashmir on Tuesday, police said.

Based on inputs about the presence of militants in Bijbehara area of the south Kashmir district, the security forces launched a cordon and search operation there in the morning, a police official said.

He said the search operation turned into an encounter after the militants fired upon the forces, who retaliated.

The exchange of firing was going on when last reports came in, the official said.

There were no reports of any casualties on either side so far, he said, adding that further details were awaited.
First Published: Tue, June 18 2019. 09:05 IST

