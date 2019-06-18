Top news today: Auto-rickshaw fare hike in Delhi, doctors' protest & more

Before you start your day, take a look at the major events in the country that are likely to make headlines today. From SC hearing on the safety of doctors at govt hospitals to hike in auto-rickshaw fare in Delhi, here are some of the most important news events scheduled for today.

1. SC to hear plea for safety, security of doctors at govt hospitals today

The Supreme Court will hear a plea seeking safety and security of doctors in government hospitals across the country today.

A vacation bench of Justices Deepak Gupta and Surya Kant agreed to list the matter for Tuesday after the counsel appearing for the petitioner, advocate Alakh Alok Srivastava, sought urgent hearing.

The plea was filed on Friday in the wake of protests by doctors in West Bengal against assault on their colleagues allegedly by the relatives of a patient, who died on June 10 at a Kolkata hospital. READ ON...

2. Hike in auto-rickshaw fare comes into force today in Delhi

Commuters travelling in auto-rickshaws in Delhi will have to shell out more from Tuesday, with the state transport authority issuing a notification on Monday effecting a 18.75-per cent increase on existing rates.

It comes just a few months before the Delhi Assembly election. The move will impact owners and drivers of over 90,000 auto-rickshaws plying in the city, who had played a crucial role in the rise of the AAP.

"It is for the information of general public and Auto Rickshaw operators that with immediate effect, the revised fare for Auto Rickshaw in the Capital Territory of Delhi are as under..." the STA said in its notification, listing the revised fares. READ ON...

3. to formally announce re-election bid on in Florida today

US President will today formally announce his bid for re-election at rally in Florida - a state that was key to his victory in 2016.

Trump's wife Melania, Vice President Mike Pence and his wife Karen will also be part of the evening event in Orlando at the Amway Center arena, Trump said on Twitter on Friday.

"I will be announcing my Second Term Presidential Run... on June 18th in Orlando," he said. "Join us for this Historic Rally!" READ ON...

4. ITC moves NCLT seeking to cancel Leela sale; hearing today

The NCLT in April, 2019 issued notices to promoters of Hotel Leelaventure and its lender JM Financial ARC to reply to an ITC petition seeking a waiver of 10 percent minimum shareholding for minority shareholders to be counted in management matters and adjounred the matter to June 18.

Though the Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) was keen to admit the petition of the tobaccos-to-hotels group ITC, which owns 7.92 percent in Leela, it did not do so citing procedural issues and decided to put the plea off to June 18.

5. Monsoon likely to make landfall in Chhattisgarh and Andhra Pradesh today

Monsoon is likely to set in Andhra Pradesh and Chhattisgarh today, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD). Also, the IMD warned of severe heat wave conditions that are likely to prevail at isolated pockets in all the districts of Telangana on Monday and June 18. READ ON...

6. Telangana cabinet to meet today

A meeting of the Telangana cabinet, chaired by Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao, would be held today, the state government said.

"The Chief Minister will chair the state cabinet on June 18 (Tuesday) afternoon at 2 PM at Pragathi Bhavan," an official release said. The Cabinet meeting is expected to discuss, among others, the proposed new municipal legislation, Andhra Pradesh government handing over buildings held by ithere to Telangana and the inauguration of Kaleswaram Lift Irrigation project scheduled for June 21. READ ON...

7. Water, electricity crisis: Delhi Congress to organise demonstrations in 70 Assembly Constituencies on June 18

Delhi Congress will organise demonstrations in all the 70 Assembly constituencies in Delhi on June 18 to protest against alleged power cuts and water shortage in Delhi.

In a statement, Delhi Congress said the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government in Delhi has failed to address these issues, and therefore, called for demonstrations.

DPCC working presidents Haroon Yusuf, Rajesh Lilothia and Devender Yadav will lead the protest. READ ON...