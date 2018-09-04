JUST IN
Business Standard

England name unchanged squad for fifth Test

Press Trust of India  |  London 

England have named an unchanged squad for the fifth and final Test against India starting at the Oval on Friday.

The Oval Test will incidentally be former skipper and England's highest run-scorer Alastair Cook's farewell game for his country.

Batsman James Vince has been released from the squad with Jonny Bairstow recovering enough to play as specialist batsman.

Olliver Pope will join the squad on Thursday after playing the first two days of Surrey's county game against Essex in Chelmsford.

Squad: Joe Root (c), Alastair Cook, Keaton Jennings, Jonny Bairstow, Jos Buttler, Oliver Pope, Moeen Ali, Adil Rashid, Sam Curran, James Anderson, Stuart Broad, Chris Woakes, Ben Stokes.

First Published: Tue, September 04 2018. 17:10 IST

