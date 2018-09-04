England name unchanged squad for fifth Test

England have named an unchanged squad for the fifth and final Test against starting at on Friday.

Test will incidentally be former and England's highest run-scorer Alastair Cook's farewell game for his country.

Batsman has been released from the squad with Jonny Bairstow recovering enough to play as specialist batsman.

Olliver Pope will join the squad on Thursday after playing the first two days of Surrey's county game against Essex in Chelmsford.

Squad: (c), Alastair Cook, Keaton Jennings, Jonny Bairstow, Jos Buttler, Oliver Pope, Moeen Ali, Adil Rashid, Sam Curran, James Anderson, Stuart Broad, Chris Woakes,

