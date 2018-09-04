Mekedatu reservoir: TN opposes Karnataka's 'unilateral' action

The government Tuesday opposed Karnataka's "unilateral" action to seek the Central Water Commission's clearance to a feasibility report for a Rs 5,912-crore reservoir at on

Approaching CWC was in violation of the final order of Cauvery Water Disputes Tribunal, K said in a letter to

said the upper riparian state had not approached seeking its concurrence for the Balancing Reservoir-cum-drinking water project.

He sought Modi's intervention to stop forthwith further processing of the feasibility report.

"I would like to point out that this action of is in violation of the final order of the and the and also in contravention to the directives of the to share the plans with the co-basin States for their consent before proposing any new schemes," said.

Karnataka's proposal to build a reservoir at across the Cauvery would amount to a "clear violation" of the final order of the tribunal and a order on water for consumptive use by stakeholder states, he added.

"The proposed reservoir will affect the natural flow of the and will nullify the final order of the Tribunal and the

"In a federal structure, no upper riparian state should unilaterally interfere with the natural flow of an inter-state river without the consent and concurrence of the lower riparian states," he said.

The government has not approached seeking concurrence for the project, but directly approached the CWC "in contravention to the guidelines/procedure laid down by the Government of India," Palaniswami added.

The CWC ought not to have processed the proposal and should have instead advised to get the concurrence of Tamil Nadu and other co-basin states on the matter, he said.

"This unilateral action of Karnataka has caused great alarm and apprehension among the people of Tamil Nadu as it will affect the livelihood of lakhs of farmers who depend on Cauvery water," he said.

Palaniswami urged Modi to instruct the Ministry of Water Resources, to direct the CWC "to stop forthwith further processing" of Karnataka's feasibility report to construct the balancing reservoir at Mekedatu.

The should also be instructed that no consent should be given to any projects on without obtaining prior concurrence of Tamil Nadu and other co-basin states, he added.

