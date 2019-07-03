England win toss, elect to bat against NZ

England skipper Eoin Morgan won the toss and elected to bat first against New Zealand in their World Cup match here Wednesday.

It's a must win game for both the teams.

Tim Southee came in for Lockie Ferguson, and Matt Henry replaced Ish Sodhi in the New Zealand playing XI, while England are fielding an unchanged side.

Teams:



New Zealand: Martin Guptill, Henry Nicholls, Kane Williamson (captain), Ross Taylor, Tom Latham, Colin de Grandhomme, James Neesham, Mitchell Santner, Tim Southee, Matt Henry, Trent Boult.

England: Jason Roy, Jonny Bairstow, Joe Root, Eoin Morgan(captain), Ben Stokes, Jos Buttler, Chris Woakes, Liam Plunkett, Jofra Archer, Adil Rashid, Mark Wood.

