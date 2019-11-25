Ensure timely approval for Majherhat Bridge: Mamata to Rlys

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Monday urged the Railways to grant necessary approvals for completion of the city's new Majherhat Bridge by December, after the state government failed to meet its earlier deadline due to "lack of timely clearance".

In a letter to Railway Minister Piyush Goyal, Banerjee sought his personal intervention to ensure prompt approvals so that construction work of the bridge can be completed by next month, after missing the September target.

"I would request for your personal intervention and to kindly issue instruction to railway authorities concerned for prompt approval of launching schemes and Commissioner of Railway Safety (CRS) clearance," she said.

A section of the over 50-year-old bridge on the arterial Diamond Harbour Road in south Kolkata had collapsed on September 4 last year, claiming the lives of three people.

