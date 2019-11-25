Volty IoT Solutions to set up plant in AP

Volty IoT Solutions, a city-based GPS trackers and IoT solutions provider, said it is setting up a manufacturing plant in Andhra Pradesh with an investment outlay of Rs 50 crore over three years.

The new facility is capable of manufacturing 2,000 devices per day, the firm said.

Volty IoT Solutions is setting up a manufacturing plant in Andhra Pradesh (Near Mangalagiri).Identified land is suitable for the manufacturing unit and we are working on the regulatory requirements...

Our plan is to invest Rs 50 crore in three years and thereby will be creating four to five hundred jobs, a company press release said on Monday.

The new plant will be a dedicated facility to manufacture "AIS 140 GPS devices" and it helps growing local market needs like sand and mineral mining and passenger safety device in all public transport vehicles, it said.

According to the release, the firm is closely working with Andhra Pradesh and Telangana state governments on various projects and have supplied thousands of devices to various departments in AP and Telangana.

