JK entrepreneurs demand "single window system" in UT

Alleging that industrial environment in Jammu and Kashmir is mired in red-tapism and corruption, young entrepreneurs of the new Union territory have demanded a single-window clearance system for new startups.

The entrepreneurs have raised the demand lamenting that scrapping of Article 370 has no sobering effect on the industrial environment here.

"We demand single window system, empowered to accord approvals and grant no- objection certificates (NoCs). It should serve as a platform to provide all information, including those on training, government policies and incentives," said K Kumar, who has setup a new industrial unit in J&K.

He alleged that despite the abrogation of Article 370, J&K government has taken no step to create any industry-friendly environment to encourage educated youths return to J&K and setup their units and contribute to the economic growth of the Union Territory besides generating employment here for uneducated youths.

"It is demoralising us," he said.

Another entrepreneur Sahil too echoed Kumar's views, saying a young entrepreneur comes with dreams to set up units and contribute to the progress of J&K, but he soon gets demoralised and disheartened while running from pillar to post in quest of NOCs and approvals from over a dozen departments.

"That is why we urge lieutenant governor and chief secretary of J&K to setup single window system on the pattern of Gujarat, where businessmen and educated youths do not have to run from pillar to post to setup their units," he said.

The startup entrepreneurs told reporters that there is a need to change the bureaucratic mindset in Jammu and Kashmir after the abrogation of article 370.

They said the Industry Department should also come directly under the central government for speedy industrialisation of J&K.

