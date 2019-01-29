Entry, exit at 2 Delhi Metro stations to be closed for few hrs for Beating Retreat ceremony

Entry and exit at two metro stations in central will be closed for few hours on Tuesday as part of security arrangements for the Beating Retreat ceremony, a said Monday.

Entry and exit facilities at the station and the will not be available from 2 pm to 6.30 pm, he said.

However, entry or exit at the station will be allowed from gate no. 1 only from 2 pm to 4 pm, while the rest of its gates will remain closed during this period, he said.

However, interchange facility for passengers from Line 2 or Yellow Line (Huda City Centre-Samaypur Badli) to Line 6 or (Kashmere Gate to Raja Nahar Singh) and vice versa will be allowed at the Metro station during this period.

at these stations will be restored at 6.30 pm, the said.

The Beating Retreat ceremony at the Vijay Chowk officially marks the closure of the celebrations.

