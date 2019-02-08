Envoys of four nations, including Maldives, Sudan, present credentials to Prez

JUST IN
Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Envoys of four nations, including Maldives and Sudan, Friday presented their credentials to President Ram Nath Kovind at Rashtrapati Bhavan, an official statement said.

The envoys who presented their credentials were Shalar Geldynazarov, Ambassador of Turkmenistan, Gabriel P Sinimbo, High Commissioner of Namibia, Aishath Mohamed Didi, Ambassador of Maldives and Ahmed Yousif Mohamed Elsiddig, Ambassador of Sudan, the statement issued by the president's office said.

First Published: Fri, February 08 2019. 12:50 IST

