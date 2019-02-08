Smile Train India Launches a Toll-free Cleft Helpline on National Cleft Day

-
/ -- 200 medical professionals pledge support for Smile Train's Right to Smile campaign
To mark the second annual National Cleft Day, Smile Train India has officially launched the country's first toll-free national cleft helpline - Smile Train India Cleft Helpline. The helpline - 1800 103 8301, is accessible to people throughout India who are looking for information about cleft treatment. The number also serves as a way for those in need to have access to invaluable referral information to the closest Smile Train partner hospital, so they can receive 100%-free, quality and safe cleft treatment. The establishment of the cleft helpline would not have been possible without the generous support from GSK Consumer Healthcare India, under their CSR initiatives.
Talking about the initiative, Mamta Carroll, Vice President and Regional Director - Asia, Smile Train shared, "Smile Train India has been committed to supporting world-class cleft treatment in India, and has already supported over 500,000 free cleft surgeries. On National Cleft Day, we further strengthen this resolve through these initiatives. We thank GSK Consumer Healthcare for their generosity in this initiative."
Navneet Saluja, Managing Director, GSK Consumer Healthcare Ltd. said, "We are delighted to support Smile Train in their endeavour to provide free treatment for cleft. On the occasion of National Cleft Day, we dedicate a new toll-free helpline service to create awareness about cleft surgery supported by Smile Train and their partner hospitals across India. GSK's expertise as a leading specialist in oral health care and with Smile Train's knowledge we aim to ensure more children get quality treatment and care."
February 8 is observed as National Cleft Day by the Indian Society of Cleft Lip, Palate and Craniofacial Anomalies and cleft charities in India. In addition, 200 medical professionals including surgeons, anaesthetists, speech therapists and orthodontists, pledged to bring smiles to children born with clefts, by signing Smile Train India's Right to Smile campaign. The Right to Smile campaign serves as a reminder to all that many children in India continue to live with untreated clefts due to challenges of awareness, accessibility and affordability.
To sign the pledge and show your support, please visit https://www.smiletrainindia.org/lp/right-to-smile
About Smile Train
Smile Train empowers local medical professionals with training, funding, and resources to provide free cleft surgery and comprehensive cleft care to children globally. We advance a sustainable solution and scalable global health model for cleft treatment, drastically improving children's lives, including their ability to eat, breathe, speak, and ultimately thrive. To learn more about how Smile Train's India's sustainable approach, please visit https://www.smiletrainindia.org/.
About GlaxoSmithKline Consumer Healthcare Ltd.
GSK Consumer Healthcare Ltd. is the category leader in Indian health food drinks industry. Our flagship product Horlicks leads the market, while Boost is among the top three health food drink brands that India prefers. Our manufacturing plants are located in Nabha, Rajahmundry and Sonepat. In India we have an engaged workforce of over 3800 employees. GSK also markets and distributes a range of everyday health products such as Eno, Crocin, Iodex and Sensodyne. Our marketing and distribution network comprises over 800 distributors and a direct coverage of over 8 lakh retail outlets.
GSK Consumer Healthcare Ltd is an associate of GlaxoSmithKline plc. of U.K, one of world's largest consumer healthcare companies. We have a heritage that goes back over 160 years. Our purpose is to help more people around the world to do more, feel better and live longer with everyday healthcare products. Our goal is to build a global, growing business - we call a Fast-Moving Consumer Healthcare (FMCH) company - dedicated to everyday healthcare with all of the scientific expertise and quality guarantees that demands, working at the speed and with the genuine consumer understanding the modern world expects.
GSK Consumer Healthcare globally owns some of the world's best loved healthcare brands, successful in over 100 countries. These include Sensodyne, Theraflu, Paradontax, Panadol, Polident, Otrivin, Horlicks and Physiogel.
