Equitas Holdings standalone net at Rs 84.06 lakh in Q4

: City-based Holdings Ltd has clocked a standalone net at Rs 84.06 lakh for the three-month period ending March 31, 2019.

For the year ending March 31, the standalone net profit was Rs 9.33 crore as against Rs 10.56 crore year ago.

Total revenue in January-March quarter grew to Rs 7.18 crore from Rs 5.93 crore registered in the corresponding period last year.

For the year ending March 31, the total revenue from operations went upto Rs 22.51 crore as compared to Rs 20.04 crore registered a year ago.

In a statement here, the company said advances grew by 44 per cent year-on-year to Rs 11,819 crore with growth across segments.

Disbursements for the year ending March 31 grew by 32 per cent to Rs 2,214 crore.

