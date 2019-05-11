MP: A day after EC notice, Sidhu continues attack on PM

Cricketer-turned-politician Saturday said was like that new bride who puts on a pretence, rather than actually working, in her marital household.

The jibe comes a day after the issued notice to Sidhu, a in the government in Punjab, for making a derogatory statement about PM and in the process violating the model code of conduct.

" is like a new bride who prepares less rotis but clangs her bangles more to show the neighbourhood that she is neck deep in work. I'm asking the PM the umpteenth time to list one achievement of his in his five-year tenure," said here.

Showing the latest edition of magazine 'Time', which has Modi on the cover with the caption 'Divider in Chief', said the PM was not just that but also "liar in chief' and "Ambani and Adani's in chief".

He said Modi's campaign was harping on nationalism as it had nothing to show by way of governance.

He also attacked Modi for his statement during a poll rally in that a "historic mistake" on the part of the then government ensured that Kartarpur Sahib, the final resting place of Sikh religion founder Guru Nanak, was included in rather than

"What does this statement have to do with the country's development, GST and the troubles of poor and farmers?" Sidhu asked.

Sidhu, however, did not comment on Sam Pitroda's 'hua to hua' (whatever happened happened) statement on the 1984 Sikh riots.

The had on Friday issued a fresh show cause notice Sidhu.

The poll panel had received a complaint from the BJP that Sidhu, during a rally in on April 29, had reportedly accused the of "making money in the Rafale jet deal" as also "allowing" the rich to escape the country after "robbing" nationalised banks.

