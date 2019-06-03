Equity indices scale new peaks on rate cut hopes

indices Sensex and Nifty Monday logged their fresh life-time closing highs on buying across the sectors, triggered by hopes of further rate cut by the RBI and continuity in reform measures by the new central government.

The 30-share zoomed over 553 points to close at a record high of 40,267.62; while the 50-share Nifty surged nearly 166 points to settle at 12,088.55 -- all-time closing peak for the index.

Both indices also clocked their intra-day record highs by briefly touching 40,308.90 and 12,103.05, respectively, during the session.

Market analysts said Indian markets went against the trend seen on other bourses as investors were buoyed by falling crude oil prices, foreign fund inflows and hopes of rate cut by the Reserve Besides, market participants are expecting more strong reform measures by the new NDA government after a landslide victory in the general election, they added.

The Sensex majorly gained riding on a significant rally in heavyweights like HDFC twins, and

In percentage terms, however, topped the Sensex chart by surging 6.01 per cent. Other major gainers were Bajaj Auto, IndusInd Bank, Asian Paints, HUL, and Maruti, rallying up to 3.92 per cent.

Barring ICICI Bank, and ITC, all Sensex constituents ended in the green.

Sectorally, BSE auto, healthcare, energy, consumer durables and were the top performers -- rising as much as 1.93 per cent.

All the 19 sectoral indices closed with gains.

However, broader indices BSE midcap with 0.90 per cent rise and smallcap with 0.48 per cent gains underperformed the Sensex.

The BSE gauge swung 598 points during the session and finally settled 553.42 points, or 1.39 per cent, higher at 40,267.62. The broader NSE surged 165.75 points, or 1.39 per cent, to settle at 12,088.55.

According to experts, investors lapped up stocks amid expectations of an interest rate cut by Reserve of (RBI) this week, especially after a disappointing GDP print for the March quarter.

Data from (CSO) showed that India's economic growth rate slowed to five-year low of 5.8 per cent during January-March quarter of 2018-19.

The growth rate of the economy has weakened mainly due to poor performance in the farm sector as well as in the

The RBI may go for another round of rate cut, third in a row, on Thursday to prop up the economic growth which dropped to a five-year low in the final quarter of 2018-19, experts said.

The (MPC) is slated to announce its bi-monthly policy Thursday. The central had cut the short-term lending rate (repo rate) by 25 basis points each in its last two policy reviews.

The MPC headed by RBI will meet for three days beginning June 3 to firm up the second bi-monthly monetary policy of the fiscal.

Besides, a strengthening rupee too boosted investor sentiment here, traders said.

The Indian rupee appreciated by 44 paise to 69.26 against the US dollar on Monday.

Continuing the upbeat trend, foreign institutional investors bought shares worth a net Rs 3,068.88 crore on Monday, provisional data available with exchanges showed.

Meanwhile, other Asian bourses ended on a mixed note, while was trading in the red in opening deals.

Brent crude futures, the global oil benchmark, rose 0.39 per cent to 62.23 per barrel.

