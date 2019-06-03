James Rodriguez to leave Bayern Munich

Colombian will leave Munich ahead of next season after the club decided not to sign him permanently from Real Madrid, magazine reported on Monday.

Rodriguez, 27, joined on loan in 2017, and the German club have the option to sign him permanently for 42 million euros ($46.9m) when the two-year deal expires on June 30.

Yet according to Kicker, the recently crowned champions have decided against triggering the option-to-buy in Rodriguez' contract.

"The bosses have agreed internally not to sign James," wrote the magazine on Monday.

Rodriguez has scored 14 goals in 43 games for Bayern, but has had a difficult relationship with this season.

The Colombian has also struggled to hold down a first-team place at Bayern, amid competition from the likes of Thomas Mueller, and

With a return to considered unlikely, reported that Rodriguez is on the verge of a move to club Napoli, where he would be reunited with former Bayern and Madrid

The magazine also claimed that Bayern were yet to make a decision over the future of 21-year-old Portuguese Renato Sanches, who has repeatedly demanded more game time in recent weeks.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)