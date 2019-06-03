Pristyn Care raises $4 mn funding from Sequoia India

said it has raised USD 4 million (about Rs 27.7 crore) in funding from

Pristyn Care, which offers patients across proctology, urology, gynaecology and ENT, will use the funds to expand its footprint, invest in technology and strengthen its medical capabilities and team of professionals, a statement said.

"There is a significant need to improve day-care procedures in We believe there is a huge opportunity in the healthcare sector," Pristyn Care said.

Pristyn Care follows an asset light model, leveraging the medical infrastructure of existing partner hospitals and equipping them with medical equipment.

Currently, it is operational in 20 clinics across Delhi, and Hyderabad, plans to expand its to 50 by December 2019.

