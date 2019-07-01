Eris Lifesciences partners PlexusMD for AI powered platform for doctors

-
ALSO READ
ERIS Lifesciences consolidated net profit declines 3.92% in the March 2019 quarter
ERIS Lifesciences consolidated net profit rises 7.05% in the December 2018 quarter
ERIS Lifesciences standalone net profit rises 6.71% in the December 2018 quarter
Eris Lifesciences gains on mulling buyback
Volumes spurt at ERIS Lifesciences Ltd counter
-
Drug firm Eris Lifesciences Monday entered into a partnership with PlexusMD, a healthcare networking platform, to offer artificial intelligence-powered learning platform 'Saarthi' to doctors in India.
The aim of the endeavour is to enable Indian physicians stay connected with global developments and practise evidence-based medicine to improve patient health outcomes, the companies said in a joint statement.
"This partnership is a step forward in a domain that requires deep learning but where time constraints become a major deterrent for doctors," Eris Lifesciences President Medical Viraj Suvarna said.
The app-based platform will provide medical education, medical content, medico-legal precedents, medical conference feeds, case discussions for physicians, the statement said.
"The app will address two critical issues in today's time -- information overload and fake news -- to ensure doctors are provided with information relevant to them," PlexusMD founder Rohan Desai said.
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU