Esqueda fit, as East Bengal raring to go vs Mohun Bagan

Bolstered by the return of Mexican striker Enrique Esqueda, East Bengal are ready to make a double on Mohun Bagan in the derby, said Friday.

Even though there are no favourites in this particular match, East Bengal are in a slightly better position having beaten them 3-2 in the first leg last month.

The red-and-gold team for the first time in this will take the field with all six foreigners in their squad.

The presence of all the overseas players is definitely an advantage Alejandro Menendez's side has over Khalid Jamil's.

"I think we have played many matches and we are ready for the game. Enrique is fit for the game. The players try to do their best in every match. It is not something different," the Spaniard said in a non-chalant way.

The former Racing also gave a lukewarm response when asked about Mohun Bagan star Haitian Norde.

"We have nothing special planned for Norde. We will see that on Sunday."



He however was quick to add that they can not underestimate their arch-rivals.

"Mohun Bagan is a big club. They have good players. The challenge is to stop them. In these kind of matches, the small details will make the difference."



Eyeing their maiden title, East Bengal are eight points behind leaders but the Kolkata heavyweights have a match in hand.

He hoped Chennai would drop points with difficult matches ahead.

"Many teams are fighting for the title. Chennai have a tough fixture. Teams will drop points and therefore we have to focus on ourselves."



"All the teams are difficult who are fighting for the title. But we are focusing only on our next match. We have to get full points to fight for the title.

East Bengal will miss who has been suspended for the derby but the said they have a good squad to fill in the space.

