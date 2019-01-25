Writing short story more difficult than novel: Booker-winning writer Ben Okri

A short story's call for discipline makes it a more difficult format to write than a novel, which is more responsive to spontaneous inspiration, feels

The noted Nigerian said a often "betrayed in every sentence". A novel, however, he said, was "very generous and forgiving".

" is more difficult, it is very scary... You have to be more rigid and rigorous. is all about discipline," the 59-year-old said.

The idea of a short story begins with expansion, but as one goes along, it insists on concision, he added.

The was speaking at a panel discussion at the ongoing Jaipur Festival, alongside writers Tania James, and Pulitzer Prize-winner

According to Okri, writing as a practice comes out of experience, adding that what interested him the most was the "subliminal mythical structure of experience".

He said experience helps awaken what is "deep inside us".

"I am interested in the subliminal mythical structure of experience. Relationship between myth and life and myth and craft is what makes storytelling," Okri, who won in 1991 for his book "The Famished Road", said.

Considered as one of the foremost African authors in the post-modern and post-colonial traditions, he has often been compared with authors such as and

He went on to dismiss the idea of "writer's confidence" as a "con".

"The is only confident after the work has been done. Once the work has begun, you are as vulnerable and as much a novice as any writer or any human being has ever been.

"You start growing in confidence as your work grows and are confident only after your 25th draft," he said.

