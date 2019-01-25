Cruise travel poised for exponential growth

The business from is likely to rise exponentially from two passengers annually at present to 40 a year within the next five to 10 years, of a top notch cruise shipping company said Friday.

The 20-fold rise in passenger traffic will happen provided the industry gets a coherent cruise policy that would involve a favourable tax regime on cruise travel, Varun Chadha, of a company representing the Royal Caribbean Cruises, said.

"At present, attracts 18 per cent tax, which need to be rationalised to give boost to it," he said.

Out of the two travellers opting for travel, around 40 to 45 per cent involve friends and family group travellers, while the rest is from the businesses, with companies taking their employees or distributors on a trip as incentive, he said.

The rise in will lead to creation of 2.5 lakh jobs and a revenue of Rs 35,000 crore, Chadha said referring to a report by international consultants and Ajamil, which was appointed by the to chalk out a road map for cruise tourism in

Chadha claimed that Indian cruise tourism industry is growing at 16 per cent per annum against seven to eight per cent globally.

He said is the most preferred destination of Indian cruise travellers, followed by the in and in

Kolkata, which accounts for five to seven per cent of the total Indian traffic at present, is the fastest growing market for cruise tourism in the country at 80 per cent annually, Chadha said.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)