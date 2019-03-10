Ethiopia state TV says all on crashed plane dead

Ethiopia's state broadcaster says all passengers on the Ethiopian Airlines plane that crashed shortly after takeoff from Addis Ababa are dead.
The airline has said 157 people were thought to be on board the flight to Nairobi on Sunday morning.
Broadcaster EBC says the passengers included 33 nationalities.
The cause of the crash of the new Boeing 737-8 MAX plane is not immediately known.
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU