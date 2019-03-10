Schoolgirl attacked with acid in Bihar

A schoolgirl suffered burn injuries on Sunday after an unidentified man allegedly hurled acid at her in Bihar's district, police said.

The incident happened at Amba village when the girl was riding her way back home on a bicycle, after attending special classes at a private school in the village, the police said.

The private school organises special classes every Sunday, the of Police (DSP) of Aurangabad, Anup Kumar, said.

The man hurled acid on the girl's face and fled the scene, the DSP said.

The girl, a resident of Ibrahimpur village under the jurisdiction of station, suffered burn injuries, the said, adding, she was taken to Kutumba hospital.

The doctors there administered first aid to her and referred her to in

According to doctors, the right side of the girl's face has been affected and she is out of danger.

The victim could not identify the person who attacked her, the DSP said.

An investigation has been initiated, he added.

