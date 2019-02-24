EU denounces Maduro regime's use of 'armed groups'

The on Sunday condemned for its use of violence and armed supporters of the regime to prevent the entry of humanitarian aid into

"We repudiate the use of irregular armed groups to intimidate civilians and lawmakers who have mobilised to distribute assistance," EU said in a statement in the name of the bloc's 28 members.

Her remarks came just hours after a high-risk operation to bring humanitarian aid into descended into deadly chaos when Nicolas Maduro's security forces fired on demonstrators, sparking clashes that left two dead and hundreds injured.

said the regime had "deployed irregulars" to block the entry of aid, referring to groups of armed Maduro supporters who tend to operate both alongside and independently of the security forces.

"There are worrying reports of unrest, acts of violence and a growing number of victims, in particular in the border areas and among the Pemon indigenous community," Mogherini said.

"We strongly call on and security bodies to show restraint, avoid use of force and allow for the entry of aid." She also said the EU was ready to "scale up" humanitarian and development aid to ease the plight of Venezuelans.

"The has already committed more than 60 million euros in 2018/19 in humanitarian and development aid. We recall our commitment to help those in need for as long as it takes, to scale up this assistance," she said.

