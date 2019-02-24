Honda India talent hunt held in Coimbatore

The 'IDEMITSU India Talent Hunt' was held here Sunday in which as many as 19 youngsters including a 13-year old participated.

The talent hunt is Honda's initiative, which aims to identify young racers starting as early as 13 years of age, a press release said.

Through this platform, 2Wheelers India will groom the best of young riders from for a racing career.

The talent hunt was previously held in Bengaluru, Chennai, Hyderabad, Aizawl, and

The candidates had to go through three levels of tests, including physical fitness, race orientation and riding skills especially for the race track.

On the jury were Prabhu Nagaraj, Vice President, Brand & Communication, Motorcycle & Scooter India, Koji Takahashi, Deputy Director-Brand & Communication, Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India and Ramji Govindrajan, Director, Racing.

After shortlisting in phase 1, the top candidates of the talent hunt of will be trained at Racing Academy and will given opportunity to ride at the MMRT, on March 4, 2019 in Phase II.

It is from this pool of talent that Honda will pick up the best riders.

The selected riders will then join the 12 selected riders to race in the Honda Talent Cup CBR 150R category in the 2019 season.

"The IDEMITSU Honda India Talent Hunt is a part of our new motorsports direction and commitment to build a structure to develop young talent in the country.

Many of our riders from 2018 have shown tremendous performance at the IDEMITSU Honda Talent Cup 2018 season," said.

