Interactive activities can make learning fun for children:

Science communicator from Australia Dr Stuart Kohlhagen, currently on a visit to India, has said learning should be fun for children and stressed on introducing interactive activities in school

has always been instrumental in the advancement of science and technology education, but the country should also find ways to reduce stress and burden of students, he told PTI Saturday on the sidelines of a workshop at Birla Industrial & (BITM) here.

"India's strength remains in the fact that a large number of students recognise the value of Many of them are keen to learn and innovate. But we need to introduce fun activities in to engage the children. There has to be more than just direct instructions," Kohlhagen, who was here to mentor educators and teachers, said.

Addressing the students, Kohlhagen said, "You need to have confidence and resilience to tackle problems. These things are not specifically taught in schools, but the society and industry expects you to behave in a particular manner."



Talking about his visit, Kohlhagen said the two countries "should collaborate to foster 21st century skills".

The 21st century skills are a set of abilities that the students need to develop to succeed in information age.

Asked about challenges posed by and gadgets to the youths, Kohlhagen said, "a generation ago we remembered facts, these days we google facts when needed. Just looking for answers on the web doesn't strengthen your ability to tackle problem.

