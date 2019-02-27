EU's Mogherini urges 'utmost restraint' in India-Pakistan crisis

EU on Wednesday called on and to show the "utmost restraint" in their escalating confrontation as fears grow of all-out conflict between the nuclear-armed rivals.

"We expect both countries to now exercise utmost restraint and avoid any further escalation of the situation," Mogherini said in a statement after both countries said they had shot down each other's warplanes.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)