EU's Mogherini urges 'utmost restraint' in India-Pakistan crisis

AFP  |  Brussels 

EU diplomatic chief Federica Mogherini on Wednesday called on India and Pakistan to show the "utmost restraint" in their escalating confrontation as fears grow of all-out conflict between the nuclear-armed rivals.

"We expect both countries to now exercise utmost restraint and avoid any further escalation of the situation," Mogherini said in a statement after both countries said they had shot down each other's warplanes.

First Published: Wed, February 27 2019. 21:05 IST

