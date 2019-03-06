JUST IN
EU says 'no solution' for now to break Brexit deadlock

AFP  |  Brussels 

EU chief negotiator Michel Barnier said Wednesday "no solution" has been found so far to break the deadlock over Brexit, a spokesman reported after the latest negotiations in Brussels.

Barnier informed commissioners with the EU's executive arm that "no solution has been identified at this point that is consistent with the withdrawal agreement," spokesman Margaritis Schinas told a press conference.

First Published: Wed, March 06 2019. 17:20 IST

