FIR registered in circulation of fake news about CBSE question paper leak

The (CBSE) on Wednesday approached Police in connection with circulation of fake about question paper leak, following which an FIR was registered.

"The board has located a number of uploads available on YouTube falsely claiming to have access to the original question papers of subjects in which examinations are yet to be conducted such as Accountancy, Chemistry, Geography for Class XII and English, and for Class X," a senior CBSE said.

"An FIR has been registered today in this connection and police has also been appealed to (take) suitable and strict action against the miscreants under relevant provisions of IPC and IT Act so that the sanctity of examination is not adversely affected," the said.

The board has also appealed to students and parents to remain vigilant and calm and cooperate with it in dealing with such unsolicited situations.

A complaint was received at station from CBSE to take legal action against persons for loading fake videos on internet about leak of question papers, which are spreading panic amongst students, the police said.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)