EU urges internet firms to intensify fake news fight

The EU on Tuesday urged and US to intensify the fight against campaigns from suspects such as Russia, ahead of European elections in May.

The European Commission, the EU's arm, said Google, Facebook, Twitter, Mozilla and trade associations have made "some progress" by removing fake accounts and checking suspect sites.

"But we need to go further and faster before May," when a new is elected, the EU's said.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)