Afghan official: Suicide blast near airport in east kills 17
EU vetoes plan to add Saudi Arabia to money-laundering list: European sources

AFP  |  Brussels 

Envoys from the 28 EU member states on Wednesday unanimously rejected a proposal by the European Commission to add Saudi Arabia and other nations to the bloc's money-laundering blacklist, European sources said.

The ill-fated plan, drawn up by the EU's executive arm, infuriated Saudi Arabia as well as the United States and exasperated European capitals.

The EU's 28 interior ministers will formalise the rejection at talks in Brussels on Thursday, a European source told AFP.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Wed, March 06 2019. 19:05 IST

