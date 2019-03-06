Air passenger held for smuggling gold paste worth Rs 18 lakh

The Central and Customs in Wednesday took into custody an international passenger for allegedly smuggling gold paste worth over Rs 18 lakh at airport, 35 kms from here, an said.

According to the official, the passenger had concealed the gold paste in the waistband of his jeans pant.

"Customs officials searched the passenger and found that he was carrying gold paste worth Rs 18.09 lakh," of told reporters.

"The passenger had arrived from in an flight. The gold paste weighing 590 grams was found concealed in the waistband of his jeans pants," he said.

The paste has been seized under the provisions of the Customs Act, 1962, he added.

Since April 2018, the Air Customs of Commissionerate has seized gold worth Rs 254.59 lakh and foreign currency worth Rs 75.14 lakh at the international airport, Manohar said.

