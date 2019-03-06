Pak compelled to act against terrorists due to Modi's political will: Shah

has been compelled to act against terrorists as it now realises that Indian security forces have been given a free hand by to retaliate, BJP said Wednesday.

Though, Indian soldiers were beheaded during the previous UPA government's regime, there was no response to such dastardly acts, he told a meeting of BJP functionaries from five Lok Sabha constituencies under the Nizamabad cluster.

Shah said following the Uri terror attack, the replied with surgical strikes.

Similarly, after the Pulwama incident, in which 40 CRPF personnel were killed, the (IAF) carried out air strikes on terror camps in Pakistan, he said.

"Our IAF carried out air strikes on three terror camps and destroyed them", the said.

"Today, for the first time feels that terrorism will not work...They are now compelled to arrest and curb that (terrorism)...The reason for that is our has demonstrated political will," he said.

He said knows will respond to their every action.

Shah's comments came a day after Pakistan announced it had taken into "preventive detention" 44 members of banned militant outfits, including Jaish-e-Mohammed Masood Azhar's son and brother.

Modi has given full freedom to the defence forces. "If a bullet comes from there, let it be replied with a canon. If a brick comes let it be replied with a stone," he said.

He claimed that the and leaders like West Bengal Minister Mamata Banerjee, Mayawati, TDP supremo and Andhra Pradesh N Chandrababu Naidu should feel ashamed that they were raising "questions on the valour of jawans, asking for proof (of the air strike)".

"Pakistan is not asking for proof, Chandrababu, What proof are you asking. Feel ashamed," the said.

The coming are very important for the BJP and its workers, he said, adding that the people have decided to make Modi the again.

"Our aim is to re-elect Modiji as again with a thumping majority in the forthcoming elections," Shah said.

Taking a dig at the proposed grand alliance of opposition parties, he said while the BJP and its partners in the NDA under Modi's leadership were ready to fight the polls, the 'mahagatbandhan (grand alliance)' under "Rahul Baba ( Rahul Gandhi) has no leader, This alliance is formed only for the sake of power," he alleged.

"I want to ask Rahul Baba what is your agenda for the upcoming elections. On what issues are you going to fight the elections. Rahul Baba you got 55 years to eradicate poverty but why kept it pending till now. You gave only (empty) promises and nothing else in the 55 years," he said.

The BJP has ensured the overall development of the country and taken the Indian economy to the sixth position from ninth, he said.

In the last five years, under the 50 crore poor people benefitted through various welfare schemes such as LPG connections, construction of toilets and houses, electricity supply, Mudra loan and health schemes, Shah said.

