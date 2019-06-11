EU welcomes Russia dropping charges against reporter

The on Tuesday welcomed Russia's decision to drop drug charges against an as a "positive outcome", but demanded a probe into reports he was beaten in prison.

Ivan Golunov, a with the independent Meduza, was arrested last week on charges that supporters said were trumped up to punish him for his investigative work.

The case sparked outrage in and abroad, with major Russian voicing support and a demonstration in support of Golunov was planned in on Wednesday after days of smaller protests.

"The decision to drop the charges of 'illegal production or sale of drugs' against is a positive outcome to this particular case," a for the said.

"His initial detention and subsequent house arrest, however, added to an already worrying trend with respect to in the Russian Federation.

The arrest charges made against Mr Golunov mirrored other dubious, alleged drug cases against Russian human rights activists and journalists." said that the 36-year-old Golunov would be freed from house arrest and pledged to seek permission to sack the head of a police department and another in charge of drug control in the city.

Golunov said he was beaten while in detention and his lawyers insisted that drugs had been planted to frame him.

"Reports of police brutality towards Mr Golunov during his arrest and while in custody are also deeply worrying," the EU said.

"We expect a thorough and transparent investigation into this case." During his two decades in power, Russian has silenced most of his critics and sought to muzzle the media. The few opposition and independent media that still operate in are under huge pressure, Kremlin critics say.

The website is based in EU member state to circumvent censorship, but some of its journalists live in

