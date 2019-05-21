Pressure at top Russian daily triggers mass walkout

The entire politics desk of one of Russia's top daily newspapers, Kommersant, quit on Monday in protest over censorship after two veteran reporters were fired.

The walkout at the newspaper controlled by pro-Kremlin tycoon Alisher is a rare protest in the Russian where nearly all print outlets toe the government line.

Kommersant's staff, and liberal Russians accused the billionaire of destroying one of Russia's best newspapers.

But speaking to AFP, defiantly rubbished that view.

"They've been saying this for the past 20 years," he told AFP. "Time will tell." Earlier Monday, deputy said he and another ten journalists -- who make up Kommersant's political desk -- quit in solidarity after the management forced two veteran reporters to resign over a scoop.

"The shareholder has a right to make staffing decisions," Cherkasov wrote on

"The employees have a right to disagree with them in the only way possible: by changing their place of work." In a statement, Zhelonkin said the reporters had been sacked because they violated "journalistic standards".

He said the politics desk quit out of "false solidarity" and to put pressure on the management.

"I do not accept these methods of pressure," Zhelonkin added.

and Maxim Ivanov, both of whom worked for a decade at the newspaper, last month wrote an article saying Valentina Matvienko, of the Russian parliament's upper house, could be replaced by Sergei Naryshkin,

In an emailed statement, a for said the tycoon learnt about the dismissals from reports.

does not interfere in the newspaper's editorial policy and staffing decisions, the unidentified added.

"In the case of the two journalists, Alisher Usmanov played no role and found out about their dismissal from media reports," the statement said.

Renata Yambaeva, deputy at Kommersant, said the dismissals were just the latest example of recent pressure on the newspaper's editorial staff.

Writing on Facebook, Yambaeva, who has worked for 18 years at and is not resigning, accused Usmanov of "destroying one of Russia's best " Opposition activists accuse of muzzling critics and bringing most Russian media under Kremlin control over his two decades in power. Metals tycoon Usmanov bought Kommersant in 2006.

Since then one of Russia's top independent dailies has become a shadow of its former self, even though it still regularly features scoops and interviews with top newsmakers.

Its journalists have long complained of pressure.

In 2011, the of Kommersant's sister publication was fired after the magazine printed a photograph showing a ballot paper that featured an obscene message directed at Putin.

The publication at the time covered reports of widespread fraud during the 2011 parliamentary polls.

Russia's top praised the Kommersant political journalists for quitting.

"I always berated Kommersant journalists for turning into slaves" of the Kremlin-friendly tycoon, Navalny wrote. "But now I can only say: well done! Dignity has triumphed." - 'Losing professionals' -



"It hurts to see from outside how the newspaper has been gradually falling into decline," said Meduza, a Russian-language independent based in "Russian journalism is losing professionals with breakneck speed." Meduza, citing sources at the Kommersant publishing house, said the April article about Matvienko has displeased the owners so much that even the dismissal of the newspaper's had been discussed.

itself was set up by the former editor of Russian website Lenta.ru, Galina Timchenko, who was sacked by Kremlin-friendly tycoon, Alexander Mamut, in 2014.

Her departure triggered an exodus of dozens of journalists from "The publication's shareholders decided wisely -- 'Why would you need the political desk in Kommersant newspaper if there's no politics in the country,'" quipped StalinGulag, a prominent anti-Kremlin blogger.

