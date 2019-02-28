Slain CRPF jawan's bust unveiled at his alma mater

A bust of CRPF personnel Vijay Soreng, one of the 40 jawans killed in the February 14 attack, was on Thursday unveiled at the school he had attended.

A library, set up by the paramilitary force at the school, was also inaugurated on the occasion.

Assembly Dinesh Oraon, after unveiling the bust at here, said Soreng is an "inspiration for the people of Jharkhand".

"Over the years, several people from Gumla and Simdega districts have joined the police, paramilitary forces and the They inspire us with their dedication and sacrifices," he said on the occasion, which was attended by Soreng's family members and

A blood donation drive was also organized at the school as a mark of respect to the slain jawan.

"Soreng died at the age of 45. In his memory, 45 CRPF jawans donated blood today," Lathkar said.

Talking about the newly inaugurated library, he said the initiative would motivate children to read books outside their school syllabus.

L Sahu, a at the Gumla school, said he was proud of Soreng.

"I had inspired Vijay to join the National Cadet Corps. After school, he shifted to Ranchi to complete his intermediate.

He has made us all proud... The bust will remind the students of his achievements and sacrifices.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)